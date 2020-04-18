Kitchen fire displaces 12 at Tualatin apartment complex

Scene of the Tualatin apartment complex fire in the 18500 block of SW Boones Ferry Road (Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An early-morning kitchen fire at a Tualatin apartment complex has caused enough damage to displace six adults and six children.

Firefighters with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue were called to a complex in the 18500 block of SW Boones Ferry Road around 5:45 a.m. Saturday. Arriving crew members found smoke and fire to be pouring out of a second story unit window and extending up to apartments on the third floor.

The fire was brought under control quickly despite being a relatively intense blaze, according to fire crews. All occupants who were forced to evacuate were unharmed.

A fire investigator concluded the fire started due to “unattended cooking” in the kitchen area.

Four units sustained considerable fire damage, and the two units below were impacted by water and smoke. The American Red Cross is providing support to all 12 people who were displaced.