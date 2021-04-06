Kitchen fire heavily damages unoccupied Hollywood townhome

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire at a townhome in the Hollywood neighborhood left about $100,000 worth of damage, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters were dispatched to NE 66th and Broadway Tuesday morning around 8 a.m. after receiving reports of a fast-moving fire beginning to swallow a 4-plex. Crews were able to contain the blaze to just one of the four units before eventually dousing it.

No injuries were reported from the incident and the damaged unit was believed to have been unoccupied at the time the fire began.

PF&R investigators said the bulk of the fire was in the unit’s kitchen and dining areas. They added there was no working smoke alarm in the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.