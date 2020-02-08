KKK a no-show for its rally, 2 protesters arrested

News

The rally was cancelled about three hours before it was slated to begin

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

February 8, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A planned rally by the Klu Klux Klan at the Multnomah County Courthouse has been cancelled, though two protesters have been arrested.

Portland Police report the two individuals engaged in “criminal activity” in the area that had been designated for members of the KKK to hold its demonstration.

Police have yet to provide details surrounding the arrests.

About three hours prior to the KKK rally taking place, organizers called Portland Police to inform them they would be shutting the event shut down. Members of the far-right group had planned for their demonstration to take place on the steps of the Multnomah County Courthouse in downtown Portland.

It is not immediately known why the KKK cancelled its appearance.

Despite the KKK’s abandonment of its rally, dozens of protesters–including antifa members–have been maintaining a presence in downtown Portland.

As a safety precaution, the public is being asked to avoid the area.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget