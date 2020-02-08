KKK a no-show for its rally, 2 protesters arrested

The rally was cancelled about three hours before it was slated to begin

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A planned rally by the Klu Klux Klan at the Multnomah County Courthouse has been cancelled, though two protesters have been arrested.

Portland Police report the two individuals engaged in “criminal activity” in the area that had been designated for members of the KKK to hold its demonstration.

Police have yet to provide details surrounding the arrests.

About three hours prior to the KKK rally taking place, organizers called Portland Police to inform them they would be shutting the event shut down. Members of the far-right group had planned for their demonstration to take place on the steps of the Multnomah County Courthouse in downtown Portland.

It is not immediately known why the KKK cancelled its appearance.

PPB Officers have made two arrests of subjects engaging in criminal activity. Some members of the crowd are throwing objects at the officers. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) February 8, 2020

Despite the KKK’s abandonment of its rally, dozens of protesters–including antifa members–have been maintaining a presence in downtown Portland.

A large group has formed at corner pushing police off the street and back to the Justice Center



Portland Police: Please stop throwing oranges at police officers



Other things being thrown: Glass bottle, tennis balls, mud.



Attention of group now directed towards police pic.twitter.com/Rvq8t9PCNv — Bobby Sherman (@BobbyShootsNews) February 8, 2020

Quick Updat on what’s happening in downtown Portland outside Mult. Co Courthouse in Lownsdale Square. @KOINNews pic.twitter.com/tQUWQT5e4j — Bobby Sherman (@BobbyShootsNews) February 8, 2020

As a safety precaution, the public is being asked to avoid the area.