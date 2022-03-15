PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following years of extreme drought and water supply challenges, the Klamath Basin can begin implementing portions of the $162 million granted through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Investments, as early as this summer.

The rollout of the government funding is now officially underway, as Members of Congress and local Tribes met virtually with community members and officials with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Bureau of Reclamation in a hearing March 8 to discuss how to best distribute and apply the small fortune.

In a release Tuesday, the US Department of the Interior announced the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) can begin soliciting restoration activity proposals to address long-term solutions to the region’s ongoing infrastructure challenges.

The announcement comes after The Department recently finished a series of engagement sessions, which aimed to identify and address infrastructure opportunities caused by the drought and ecosystem issues throughout the Klamath Basin.

“Clean water, healthy forests and fertile land made the Klamath basin and its surrounding watershed home to Tribal communities, productive agriculture, and abundant populations of suckers, salmon and other fish, and migratory birds,” stated Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland. “But recent water scarcity has had a tremendous impact on the area’s fishing, farming, and ecosystems.”

She continued, “With millions of dollars invested in water and ecosystem resilience included in the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, help is on the way to restore this once abundant ecosystem for the benefit of all its inhabitants, human or otherwise.”

Prior to Tuesday’s hearing, it was announced that an initial grant of $15 million would be given to the USFWS for projects which would, “improve conditions and achieve habitat restoration for waterfowl and/or native fish and wildlife species, throughout the Klamath Basin.”

Stephen Guertin, Deputy Director for Policy for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service suggested funding from the initial grant may be available to the community as soon as summer of 2022.

As part of his submitted testimony during the hearing, Guertin said “With the historic investments of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) that Congress passed last year, we are positioned to address some of the most pressing needs of drought-stricken regions.”

He added, “The BIL includes significant funding for restoration and relief efforts in the Klamath Basin. This funding represents more than critical investments in our climate and physical infrastructure; it presents a tremendous opportunity to bring together the people and communities of the Klamath Basin to develop and work towards a shared vision for a healthy Basin.”

As outlined by the Department of the Interior, the BIL funding will be used to finance programs that address water quality and quantity issues, control invasive species, conserve at-risk species, restore habitat, and develop habitat connectivity for aquatic species.

In addition to partnering with Klamath Basin stakeholders on the BIL funding efforts, USFWS said it has invited local Tribes “to submit their own project proposals directly to the Service for consideration.”

According to the grant, the Service will continue to review Klamath Basin proposals until May 8.

To be selected, the proposal applications must illustrate how the program will improve conditions and achieve habitat restoration for native species. USFWS has encouraged applicants to submit project proposals which have long-term implications and focus on collaborating with local conservation partners.

“Over the past few decades, the Klamath Basin has seen unprecedented challenges and the Department has diligently sought collaborative solutions for water availability with partners and those intimately connected to the region’s land and water,” Guertin stated. “The Department is committed to transparency, collaboration, and continuous improvement as we address climate change and work towards long-term solutions in the Klamath Basin for current and future generations.”