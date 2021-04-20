Kobe Bryant estate will not extend Nike contract

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Kobe Bryant’s family will not extend his brand contract with Nike.

The NBA legend originally signed with Nike in 2003 and went onto produce 11 different shoe models with the company before his tragic death last year. On Monday, ESPN reported Vanessa Bryant and the Kobe Bryant estate elected not to renew the partnership.

Nike released a statement saying “Kobe Bryant was an important part of Nike’s deep connection to consumers. He pushed us and made everyone around him better. Though our contractual relationship has ended, he remains a deeply loved member of the Nike family.”

Vanessa Bryant told ESPN she will continue to fight for all of Kobe’s fans to be able to get and wear his products.

“I will continue to fight for that. Kobe’s products sell out in seconds,” Bryant said. “That says everything.”