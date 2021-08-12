Kohr Explores: Getting a glimpse of the Perseid meteor shower

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you look up to the skies tonight you may get quite a show.

The largest meteor shower of the year, the Perseid meteor shower is happening now. Kohr Harlan went out and shared some stargazing tips for those looking to catch a glimpse.

The Perseid meteor shower began Wednesday night and will continue to light up the night skies for the next two weeks. We could see 40 to 50 meteors per hour during the showers’ peak between tonight and tomorrow night.

