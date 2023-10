PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A treasure hunt is coming to the Portland Expo Center this weekend!

The Rose City Vintage Market brings together the finest antique dealers on the west coast.

From art and fashion, to toys and furniture, you’ll never know what you could discover at the two-day retail event.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited the Stars & Splendid Antique Mall in Southeast Portland to preview the event and show us some unique finds.

