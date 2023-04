PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re looking for something fun to do outside this weekend, one of the biggest alpaca events kicks off Friday.

More than 300 alpacas will compete at the Caba Classic and Alpaca Western Extravaganza Dual Show. The free event is happening at the Yamhill County Fairgrounds.

The alpacas will be judged on their conformation or how well they walk and their fleece.

