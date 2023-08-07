PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Much of the beef we consume in America comes from young cows, but one local farm rescues retired dairy cows and lets them live out their golden years before they’re eventually processed for food.

Vorfreude Dairy Beef in Molalla is focusing on “dual-purpose” cows that are used for milk and then for meat in an attempt to make the meat market more sustainable.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited their farm to learn more about their special dairy beef.

