PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dungeness crab season may be delayed in the Pacific Northwest, but there’s still tons of seafood favorites to find at local restaurants.

So while seafood lovers await fresh crabs, Flying Fish Company still has a lot to be shell-fish about this holiday season.

Kohr Harlan went out to the restaurant on East Burnside to explore what’s fresh on the menu.

Watch the full preview in the video player above.