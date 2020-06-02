KOIN 6 hosting Race & Justice in Portland town hall this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This Thursday, KOIN 6 News is going in-depth to talk about race in Portland.

Ken Boddie and Jeff Gianola, two of Portland’s longest-serving anchors, will call on their decades of experience in Portland as they talk with leaders from Portland’s communities of color, local government and law enforcement in a virtual town hall in place of our 5 p.m. news.

Our goal is to understand how we got to this point in Portland and get perspective on what it will take for the region to move forward.

