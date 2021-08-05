KOIN 6, KRCW on low-power backup transmitter

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Starting the morning of Thursday, Aug. 5, KOIN 6 and Portland’s CW (KRCW) will be switching its transmitter to an auxiliary low-power backup transmitter.

This is part of an effort to start work on replacing the combiner for the main transmitter, which will allow it to be at full power.

Both KOIN and KRCW will be on the auxiliary backup system from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day through Aug. 15, by which the work is slated to be completed.

In the event the work is completed at an earlier date, the main transmitter will be transitioned back earlier.

This work will enable KOIN and KRCW to transmit at full power.