KOIN 6 News earns multiple Emmy nominations for 2020 stories

Emmys to be awarded June 5, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — No question about it, 2020 was a year filled with news.

KOIN 6 News earned 6 Emmy nominations in the Northwest region for coverage of the unrest in Portland and the wildfires that ripped through Oregon.

Reporters Jennifer Dowling, Elise Haas, Jenny Young, Jacquelyn Abad, Hannah Ray Lambert, AJ McCord and Marcus Greaves all were nominated. Anchors Jeff Gianola, Elizabeth Dinh and Ken Boddie also were nominated.

Photojournalists Matt Rashleigh, Andrew Bisset and Richard Roberson are also nominees for their efforts covering the protests and riots in Portland.

Producers Carla Judah, Miranda Hutchinson and Brendan Boyle earned nominations for their work on different newscasts.

The regional Emmys will be awarded in a virtual ceremony on June 5.

Here is the complete list of KOIN Emmy nominations for the year 2020:

Evening News — Markets 21-80

–KOIN 6 News at 11: Historic Wildfires – Carla Judah, Jennifer Dowling, Jeff Gianola, Jenny Young, Elizabeth Dinh

Morning/Daytime News — Markets 21-80

–KOIN 6 News This Morning: Historic Wildfires — Miranda Hutchison, Elise Haas

Breaking or Spot News

–May 29th: Rioting and Looting in the Streets of Portland — Carla Judah, Brendan Boyle

Continuing Coverage

–Unrest in Portland — Jacquelyn Abad, Jennifer Dowling, Jenny Young, Hannah Ray Lambert, Andrew Bisset, Richard Roberson, Matt Rashleigh

Interview/Discussion

—In his own words: Ken Boddie Reacts to Racist Letter — Ken Boddie, Jeff Gianola

—Race and Justice: Oregon Athletes Speak Out — Travis Teich, Ken Boddie, Marcus Greaves, AJ McCord