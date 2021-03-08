KOIN 6 News launches new mobile app

Already have the KOIN 6 News app? All you have to do is update it for the latest version

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many people already use the KOIN 6 News app to stay on top of breaking news and weather in Oregon and SW Washington — and now the app has a new look you can download now.

With the KOIN 6 News app, you can get news anytime, anywhere, on the go. And it’s free.

We’re excited to announce we have a newly redesigned mobile app here at KOIN 6 News, with a beautiful experience that alerts you to breaking news and lets you quickly find other important content such as weather and video.

Just update your existing KOIN 6 News app to get this latest version, or you can download the app in either the Apple Store or in Google Play.

Visit KOIN.com/apps to learn more.