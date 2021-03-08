KOIN 6 News launches new mobile app

News

Already have the KOIN 6 News app? All you have to do is update it for the latest version

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many people already use the KOIN 6 News app to stay on top of breaking news and weather in Oregon and SW Washington — and now the app has a new look you can download now.

With the KOIN 6 News app, you can get news anytime, anywhere, on the go. And it’s free.

We’re excited to announce we have a newly redesigned mobile app here at KOIN 6 News, with a beautiful experience that alerts you to breaking news and lets you quickly find other important content such as weather and video.

Just update your existing KOIN 6 News app to get this latest version, or you can download the app in either the Apple Store or in Google Play.

Visit KOIN.com/apps to learn more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss