43 years later, Sharon Ryan’s murder remains a mystery

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On the 43rd anniversary of a teen’s disappearance and murder, the Portland Police put out a renewed call for information on the cold case.

On December 16, 1976, 17-year-old Sharon Ryan was making cookies with her sister at a Northeast Portland home when she left on a quick errand to grab some eggs. She told her sister she was going to a nearby store, but never came back.

That was the last time she was seen alive.

Ryan’s body was discovered days later near a parking lot by her home. Broken eggs were not far from her remains. She had been sexually assaulted before being murdered.

Now, Cold Case Homicide Unit investigators are asking that anyone with information about her death contact police at (503) 823-0400. Tipsters can remain anonymous.