Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now

43 years later, Sharon Ryan’s murder remains a mystery

KOIN 6 Unsolved

On December 16, 1976 Sharon Ryan was murdered

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On the 43rd anniversary of a teen’s disappearance and murder, the Portland Police put out a renewed call for information on the cold case.

On December 16, 1976, 17-year-old Sharon Ryan was making cookies with her sister at a Northeast Portland home when she left on a quick errand to grab some eggs. She told her sister she was going to a nearby store, but never came back.

That was the last time she was seen alive.

Ryan’s body was discovered days later near a parking lot by her home. Broken eggs were not far from her remains. She had been sexually assaulted before being murdered.

Now, Cold Case Homicide Unit investigators are asking that anyone with information about her death contact police at (503) 823-0400. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget