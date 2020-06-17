‘He was nicest guy’: Still no leads in Barak Rosen killing

Barak Rosen was found dead on the track at temporary Grant High School

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — “He was the nicest guy. He didn’t deserve this.”

That’s what Jerry Rosen said 2 days after his 30-year-old son, Barak Rosen, was found shot to death on the track at the temporary Grant High School site.

June 17, 2018 was a Sunday. Portland police found Rosen dead around 4:40 a.m. He’d been shot multiple times.

An investigation turned up no real clues, no suspects and no reason why Rosen would have been shot to death.

Barak Rosen moved from Southern California to Portland in December 2017 “for a new opportunity,” his family during a press conference after his death.

“He’s the kind of individual that any parent would be proud to have their kids, son or daughter be friends with,” his father said that day. “He was a good guy and he didn’t deserve this.”

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information on this case. People can submit anonymous tips online here.