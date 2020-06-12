Mystery remains: Who killed Brian Spaulding?

Brian Spaulding, in an undated photo. He was shot to death June 12, 2017

Brian Spaulding, 36, was shot to death in his NE Portland home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On June 12, 2017, Brian Spaulding didn’t show up for his job as a massage therapist. The 36-year-old was found dead inside his home in the 3500 block of NE 10th Avenue near Fremont.

Three years later, his death — ruled a homicide — remains unsolved. He was shot to death but investigators said they don’t know who or why.

‘Prove it’: Brian Spaulding’s unsolved murder

Family offers $20K to help solve Brian Spaulding murder

Detectives baffled by slaying of martial arts student

Family members at that time told KOIN 6 News Spaulding worked as a massage therapist at a center in Southeast Portland and for the past 7 years was a martial arts student at Straight Blast Gym in Northeast Portland.

Despite his family and friends offering a $20,000 reward on top of Crime Stoppers’ $2500 reward, police have received little information. No one has ever been arrested in connection with the case.

Crime Stoppers Featured Case: Brian Spaulding

“Brian deserves some justice,” his father, George Spaulding told KOIN 6 News. “Somebody out there knows.”

“I have a hard time looking past the way he died to remember the good times because there’s so many questions around it,” his sister, Kate Bostick said.

The investigation remains open and active. Anyone with information is asked to call 503.823.4357 to leave a tip.