‘One person who knows’: Brian Spaulding’s unsolved murder

Brian Spaulding, in an undated photo. He was shot to death June 12, 2017

No arrests in the 4 years since Brian Spaulding was killed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — George Spaulding showed pictures of happy times spent with his son Brian.

The 36-year-old liked playing in a band, brewing his own beer, hosted a podcast with friends and worked as a massage therapist and assistant at a chiropractic office in Sellwood.

In fact it was his co-workers who first sounded the alarm when Brian didn’t show up for work on June 12, 2017. They called Brian’s family.

“Got in the car and drove over. It’s only about a 15 minute drive to where he was renting a room in a house over on Northeast 10th,” George said. “Went in the house and found him shot to death. Worst day of my life.”







Brian Spaulding in an undated courtesy photo provided to KOIN 6 News on June 13, 2017





Now, 4 years later, the mystery of who killed Brian Spaulding remains. No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.

His mother, Carolyn, said she continues to deal with his death “just one day at a time.”

Brian’s sister Kate and George each got a tattoo with the phrase “Prove it” — something Brian always tossed around in conversations. Carolyn has a “Prove it” bracelet.

Three years ago, the Spaulding family offered a reward of $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever killed Brian. The reward is still available, and that’s atop a $2500 reward from Crime Stoppers of Oregon.

And as the anniversary of his death arrives again, they continue to hope that someone will provide the clue that unlocks the mystery.

“There’s one person out there who knows exactly why Brian was murdered and that’s the person who pulled the trigger,” George Spaulding said. “And it’s reasonable to assume that there’s at least one other person out there who knows or suspects they did it.”

The case remains open. To be eligible for the reward from the Spaulding family, a person with information needs to contact PPB Detective Rico Beniga at 503.823.0457 or by email — Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov