SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — In the early hours of August 13, 2021, an intruder broke into the home of Travis and Jamilyn Juetten in rural Marion County the night before they were scheduled to go to Hawaii.

A family friend told KOIN 6 News a masked man entered their bedroom as they slept. Travis got up to fight the man and Jamilyn tried to help.

Travis and Jamilyn Juetten. (Courtesy via Marion County Sheriff)

Travis, 26, was killed. Jamilyn, 24 at the time, was stabbed 19 times.

Now almost a year later, the case remains unsolved. Travis Juetten’s family will offer a reward to help solve the case when they hold a media briefing at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Salem.

The family friend, Alain Leon, told KOIN 6 News at the time, “He saved her life. He protected her from the attacker.”

The initial investigation

Detectives at that time said an intruder came into the couple’s home near the intersection of Howell Prairie Road NE and Hazelgreen Road NE and attacked them around 3 a.m. that morning.

Another person who was going to cat-sit for them while they were in Hawaii was asleep in another room, heard the noise and likely scared the intruder off, then called 911.

Jamilyn was seriously injured. In a statement soon after the attack, Juetten’s family said:

“Travis was a kind, gentle, and loving person who did not deserve to lose his life, and for reasons unknown to any of us. While we grieve Travis’s loss and wish for Jamilyn’s health, we continue to be concerned for the safety of our family, friends, and neighbors. If you have any information that could be of assistance, please contact Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Your help is greatly appreciated.”