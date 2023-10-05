PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In October, the American Cancer Society is working to raise money with their ‘Men Wear Pink’ campaign, and KOIN 6 News’ Travis Teich is taking part to help fight cancer.

In 2022, the American Cancer Society said they raised over $11 million across 120 campaigns.

Teich, whose mother is a breast cancer survivor, is joining this year’s campaign to help raise awareness and to help find a solution for cancer once and for all.

You can donate to his campaign online on the American Cancer Society’s website.

In 2020, female breast cancer became the most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide, but the death rate has dropped significantly since the 1980s due to increased awareness and advances in treatments.