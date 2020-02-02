KOIN News AM Extra launches Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Emily, Jenny, Kelley, Carly and Ken — your hosts on KOIN News AM Extra.

It launches at 7 a.m. Monday on Portland’s CW. KOIN News AM Extra will give you more news, weather, traffic and laughs to get your day going.

If you’re a mom or dad at home, there’s more lifestyle stuff, health segments.

On AM Extra we’ll update breaking news and stay on top of all those stories you want to know about over the course of your day. There’s more weather forecasts as you prep for your day or plan outdoor activities, maybe as you head out for a weekend on the coast to get away.

AM Extra helps you navigate the heaviest part of your commute. There’s a lot that happens between 7-9 a.m.

Join us for KOIN News AM Extra — watch it on Portland’s CW and streamed online at KOIN.com.