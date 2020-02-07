KOIN Podcast: The Prosecution Rests

After eight days of testimony, attention now turns to Jeremy Christian's defense

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday afternoon, Multnomah County rested its case against the man accused of stabbing two people two death and critically wounding a third in a hate-fueled attack on board a MAX train on May 26, 2017.

This week in the trial of Jeremy Christian, prosecutors presented evidence from the medical examiner, videos of Jeremy Christian in the weeks leading up to the attack, and showed the jury the murder weapon.

Also this week, survivor Micah Fletcher took the stand and told the jury he was sure he was going to die on the platform at the Hollywood Transit Center after he was stabbed.

KOIN Digital reporter Hannah Ray Lambert has been in court for every day of testimony. For this KOIN Podcast Network report on week two, she goes beyond the headlines with a look at how Christian’s mom is reacting to testimony, Micah Fletcher’s time on the stand and the chances that we will see Christian take the stand in his own defense.

Listen to the full podcast below or download it from iTunes, Spotify or Podbean.

