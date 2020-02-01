KOIN Podcast: Week one of testimony in Jeremy Christian trial

First week of testimony brings painful, first-hand accounts and gruesome cell phone video of the attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The first week of testimony in the trial of the man accused of killing two men and critically wounding a third during a hate-fueled rampage on board a MAX train has been painful, disturbing, and, at times, very gruesome.

For this KOIN Podcast Network report on week one of testimony, Lambert goes beyond the headlines to help listeners understand the feel of this trial from her seat inside the Multnomah County courthouse. She breaks down who’s been in the courtroom, some of the painful testimony and the moments that will be hard for her to forget.

