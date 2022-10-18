TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Customers visiting select McDonald’s locations will be able to order a Krispy Kreme donut with their Big Mac next week.

In a joint press release, Krispy Kreme and McDonald’s announced a collaboration bringing three doughnut variations to the fast food restaurant in a small-scale test starting on Oct. 26.

These doughnuts include the original glazed doughnut, the chocolate iced doughnut with sprinkles, and the raspberry-filled doughnut. They can be ordered individually or as a six pack.

According to the release, the nine test locations will be in the Louisville, Kentucky, area. Doughnuts will be available all day for in-person and drive-thru customers only while supplies last.

McDonald’s won’t be making the doughnuts. Instead, “in true Krispy Kreme fashion,” they’ll be delivered to participating locations daily.

“This is our first partnership with McDonald’s in the US as we constantly look for new ways to increase access to fresh doughnuts through our delivered fresh daily network – a key element of our omni-channel strategy to attain 50,000 points of access globally,” Krispy Kreme said in a statement.

CNN Business reported that Krispy Kreme shares increased by 4% after the announcement was made.