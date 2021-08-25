Kuhnhausen murder trial: Closing statements set for Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A jury is set to hear closing arguments Wednesday afternoon and then deliberate on the fate of David Bogdanov, the man accused of killing a transgender Clark County teenager in 2019.

Prosecutors are trying to prove Bogdanov strangled 17-year-old Nikki Kuhnhausen after learning she was transgender.

Bogdanov took the stand in his own defense Tuesday during the trial. He testified that he felt “betrayed,” and the two were in the back seat of his car.

Bogdanov said that he strangled Kuhnhausen with a cell phone cord after Kuhnhausen tried to reach for the gun he had placed in between the drivers seat and the center console just moments before.

Investigators testified Monday about some of the physical evidence in the case, including cell phones, Bogdanov’s car, and the place where Kuhnhausen’s body was eventually discovered.

After hearing closing arguments, the jury receive instructions from the judge before deliberating.

Kuhnhausen vanished in June 2019. Her body was found at the end of 2019, and Bogdanov was arrested shortly thereafter.