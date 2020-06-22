Live Now
Watch KOIN News AM Extra streaming now

Kurt Cobain’s ‘MTV Unplugged’ guitar sells for $6 million

News

Bidding for the guitar started at $1 million

by: CNN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN NEWSSOURCE)– The guitar played by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain during his 1993 “MTV Unplugged” performance has sold for more than $6 million.

Cobain used the 1959 Martin guitar for the performance only five months before his death.

Bidding for the guitar started at $1 million, according to Julien’s Auctions, but bids quickly escalated with the guitar selling for $6,010,000.

The Australian businessman who bought it says he plans to sell it after showing the guitar around the world in an effort to help artists.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss