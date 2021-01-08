Schrader apologizes for reportedly calling possible Trump impeachment a ‘lynching’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader is apologizing after reportedly calling a second possible impeachment against President Donald Trump a “lynching.”
The comment was made on a call with other House Democrats, according to ABC News. Schrader, who represents Oregon’s 5th District, compared impeaching Trump to a “lynching” and said “without due process we are no better than Republicans,” adding that it would divide the country, sources reportedly told ABC News.
In a statement to KOIN 6 News, Schrader said he took “complete responsibility” for the words he used during the conference call on Friday.
“My words were wrong, hurtful and completely inappropriate. I sincerely apologize to my colleagues, constituents and friends for the pain I caused,” he said. “I recognize the horrible historical context of these words and have started to reach out to my colleagues personally to express that I understand the harm caused. I will work hard to rebuild trust and again, I humbly apologize.”
Calls for Congress to impeach Trump have exploded in the aftermath of Wednesday’s riot in Washington D.C., when thousands of pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Five people, including a Capitol police officer, died as a result of the melee.
Meanwhile, an Oregon political consulting group announced it was cutting ties with the congressman “effective immediately.”
“Comparing the impeachment of a treasonous President who encouraged white supremacists to violently storm the Capitol to a ‘lynching’ is shameful and indefensible,” the group Winning Mark tweeted.
Schrader made headlines last month when he voted against $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks for Americans.
