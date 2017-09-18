Landing plane kills 2 elk at Nehalem Bay State Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two elk died after colliding with a small plane trying to land on an airstrip at the Nehalem Bay State Park on Saturday.

The pilot, Todd William Rudberg, had just touched down the single-engine fixed-wing plane on the airstrip near Manzanita shortly after 5 p.m. when an elk ran in front of the plane. Rudberg, 49, tried to speed up to relaunch, but the propeller and landing gear hit the elk.

Another elk ran in front of the plane and was hit by the left wing. The plane spun around and stopped on the airstrip.

Both elk died but neither Rudberg nor his passenger were hurt. Rudberg’s plane was totaled.

The FAA closed the airstrip to investigate. Officials said “a large quantity of elk meat was salvaged” by Fish and Wildlife troopers.