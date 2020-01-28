Landslide forces closure on Historic Columbia River Hwy

Scientists are being brought in for further research on the slide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drivers are being told to avoid the Historic Columbia River Highway due to a small landslide that has closed down traffic in both directions for a roughly three-and-a-half mile stretch.

The closure is from the Bridal Veil interchange and the Multnomah Falls parking lot.

A geologist and hydrologist are being brought in to do further inspections, according to Oregon’s Department of Transportation.