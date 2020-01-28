Landslide forces closure on Historic Columbia River Hwy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drivers are being told to avoid the Historic Columbia River Highway due to a small landslide that has closed down traffic in both directions for a roughly three-and-a-half mile stretch.
The closure is from the Bridal Veil interchange and the Multnomah Falls parking lot.
A geologist and hydrologist are being brought in to do further inspections, according to Oregon’s Department of Transportation.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.