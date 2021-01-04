Landslide reported on Clackamas River Drive

A Clackamas County employee said there was a landslide on Clackamas River Drive on Jan. 3, 2021.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clackamas County crews are working to clear a road of a small landslide Sunday night.

A Clackamas County employee who manages the roads sent KOIN 6 reporter Elise Haas a photo of a small slide on Clackamas River Drive. This is the second landslide reported in the area in the last two weeks.

The previous slide was reported on Dec. 20, 2020. The slide closed the road between OR 213 and Springwater Road.

Meteorologist Joseph Dames said the slide was likely caused by all the rain on the steep terrain along the road. He said with additional rain expected Sunday night and Monday, there may be more landslides reported in the region.