LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — The Lane County Sheriff’s Office, along with Oregon State Police, issued 125 citations and gave out 191 warnings during the Oregon Country Fair.

During overtime patrols conducted from July 6 through July 11, LCSO said that deputies focused on looking out for specific moving violations, including DUII, seatbelt, speeding and prohibited cell phone use.

Deputies gave out the most citations for speeding, issuing 65 tickets for people that were driving too fast. Twenty-five tickets were given to drivers who were caught not wearing a seatbelt and 23 citations were written for miscellaneous moving violations (fail to obey stop sign, fail unsafe turn, illegal u-turn, etc.).

There were an additional eight citations given for those driving with a suspended license, four miscellaneous equipment violations and one DUII — which is not considered a citation, but a criminal offense.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says they were able to staff 88 hours of overtime patrol and enforcement during the fair through grant money provided by Oregon Impact and the Oregon Department of Transportation.