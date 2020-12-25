Large ‘intentional’ explosion damages downtown Nashville Christmas morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A large explosion was reported in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning.

The explosion happened in the area of Second Avenue and Broadway near Commerce Street occurred around 6:30 am Friday. Heavy black smoke can be seen rising above the affected area.



The Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management told News 2 a parked RV exploded and caused damage to several buildings. They said crews are currently assessing the damage but no injuries have been reported.

Foul play was not suspected at first, but at a briefing just after 8:30 am, Metro Nashville Police Department’s spokesperson, Don Aaron said police now believe the explosion was an intentional act.

The area around downtown Nashville has been shutdown as the investigation continues.

Nashville Fire’s Joseph Pleasant said three people had been transported to the hospital. None of the injuries at the time for those transported were said to be critical.