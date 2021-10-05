Firefighter hurt in 3-alarm commercial building fire in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Fire & Rescue crews battled a large commercial fire that blew the windows off a multi-business building Monday near the corner of Southeast 13th Avenue and Hawthorne Boulevard.

Firefighters responded to a call shortly after noon of smoke coming from a building housing multiple businesses, PF&R said. Crews entered the building to look for victims, and they ran into heavy fire, immediately upgrading the incident to a 2-alarm fire.

PF&R said the roof of the building has collapsed, presenting a greater challenge as firefighters struggle to get water to the fire. It was upgraded to a 3-alarm fire around 1 p.m.

One firefighter who was standing in front of the building was knocked back when the glass exploded from smoke, according to PF&R Public Information Officer Rob Garrison. That firefighter was taken to the hospital and is being treated for smoke inhalation.

Garrison said there are currently no other injuries reported.

Fire officials are conducting an investigation, and more details will be released following its conclusion, PF&R said.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.