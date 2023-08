Fire crews are battling a tire fire in North Portland on Aug. 7, 2023 (PF&R)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews are working to stop the spread of a tire fire in North Portland Monday morning, officials said.

According to Portland Fire and Rescue, the fire broke out around 5:15 a.m. on North Harborgate Street and Ramsey Boulevard.

Authorities said they are working to keep the fire from spreading to a nearby structure.

This is a developing story.