The scene of a deadly crash on Highway 101 Wednesday Night (Lincoln City Police)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash between a car and a motorcycle left one person dead Wednesday night.

Lincoln City Police report that a motorcycle driving southbound on Highway 101 collided with a car and was thrown from his bike.

Aden Charles Perkins, 29, was identified as the motorcycle driver.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Perkins lying on the ground. Citizens, officers and medical personnel attempted to provide medical aid, but Perkins succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, James Lee Mitchell, 27, was examined at the scene and reportedly did not have any serious injuries.

Upon investigation, the officers allegedly developed probable cause that Mitchell was under the influence of intoxicants. Mitchell was arrested and held under charges of Manslaughter II and Driving Under the Influence of Alchohol.

The case is still open, and Lincoln City Police are asking any potential witnesses to contact Detective Sergeant Henderson or Detective Goodman at 541-994-3636.