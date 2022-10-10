Last night’s shooting occurred blocks away from the Portland State University campus. | KOIN 6 News file photo

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting was reported fewer than three blocks away from the Portland State University campus in Southwest Portland on Sunday night.

Portland Police Bureau Lt. Nathan Sheppard told KOIN 6 that the shooting occurred near the 1300 block of SW Park Ave. at 9:41 p.m. No injuries were reported.

“Officers arrived and found evidence that shots were fired,” Sheppard said. “No victims were located.”

Sheppard said responding officers found evidence that a handgun was used to commit the shooting. One car was struck by a bullet in the area.

Whoever fired the gun fled the area before officers arrived. No arrests have been made.

Portland saw a record number of shootings last year. According to PPB statistics, 1,319 shootings were reported in 2021 — a 44% increase from to 2020, and a 219% increase compared to 2019. Of those shootings, 334 were connected to injuries or homicide.

KOIN 6 contacted PSU to ask if University Police are aware of the shooting, and is awaiting a response.