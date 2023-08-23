PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The latest round of summer heat begins to build Wednesday as highs climb to nearly 10 degrees above normal later this week.

Portland highs will begin to warm Wednesday afternoon as the mercury climbs back into the low 80s. Morning clouds will continue to decrease throughout the day. Sunny skies are here to stay through the end of the week.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s expected high Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Rain chances will remain east of the Cascades Wednesday. Portland has the chance for a few isolated rain showers by the time Friday morning roles around. Very little rain accumulation is likely, but a brief shower or two is possible for some Friday morning.

Very little rain is expected along the Willamette Valley over the next few days, but a few raindrops are possible

Thunderstorms are possible over the Cascades starting as early as Thursday. That could cause some issues for those participating in the Hood to Coast event. Stay up to date with the changing mountain forecast this week as runners prepare for Hood to Coast.

Canadian wildfire smoke is slowly pushing its way back into the Pacific Northwest starting Wednesday afternoon

Smoky skies are possible for some Wednesday as Oregon and Washington’s latest low helps push Canadian wildfire smoke back in the region. This isn’t expected to reduce air quality as much as what was seen over last weekend.

Summer temperatures will remain for the end of the week and continue through the weekend. It won’t be record-breaking like what was seen last week, but above normal temperatures will keep it hot.

Hotter and drier conditions will return to Portland by the week’s end

Slightly cooler conditions return to the region by next week. That comes with a few more clouds and highs near average, in the upper 70s to low 80s.