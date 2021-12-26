Law enforcement responds to crashes, urges drivers to use caution in snow

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office responds to a crash in the snow on Dec. 26, 2021. Photo courtesy Marion County Sheriff’s Office

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With winter weather moving through Western Oregon and Washington, law enforcement and traffic agencies are warning people to avoid driving if possible.

Washington County Roads tweeted Sunday morning asking drivers to use caution while traveling. The agency said drivers should be prepared for slick roads and should keep a safe distance between vehicles.

At around 10:30 a.m., Washington County Roads said the snow zone on 175th Avenue between Scholls Ferry Road and Rigert Road was active and drivers in that area are required to use traction devices. Officials say this area has a high elevation and a steep grade.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said it’s encouraging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel. The agency said deputies responded to several crashes around the county Sunday morning.

The Salem Police Department is asking drivers to clear their cars of any snow or ice before hitting the road. Snow and ice on vehicles can reduce visibility.