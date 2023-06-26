PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Nighttime single lane closures on the Lewis & Clark Bridge begin Monday, June 26 ahead of a full closure in July, as crews replace expansion joints and a fractured floor beam on the 93-year-old bridge, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced.

During the night lane closures, northbound and southbound traffic will be controlled by flaggers and share the open lane and alternate crossings. ODOT is encouraging drivers to plan for delays.

Lane closure schedule:

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sundays through Fridays.

8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Fridays to Saturdays

8 p.m. to 9 a.m. Saturdays to Sundays.

The single lane closures will continue after the full bridge closure on July 16, ODOT said.

Officials said no lane closures will take place over the Fourth of July weekend from Friday, June 30 through Tuesday, July 5. Additionally, no lane closures will take place on Saturday, July 8 for Rainier Days.

ODOT says the five-week construction schedule, including the nighttime lane closures and the full bridge closure of up to eight days, will shorten the construction timeline for the $1 million project.

On April 12, bridge inspectors found a fractured beam, which resulted in an emergency 12-hour closure. ODOT says this led to the expanded closure to install a new floor beam and replace the joints.

The full closure of the Lewis & Clark Bridge is scheduled for up to eight days, starting 8 p.m. Sunday, July 16. During the full closure, ODOT says no park-and-ride facilities will be available and reminds commuters the work zone will have reduced speed limits.

During the closure, traffic crossing the Columbia River will detour to either U.S. 101 Astoria-Megler Bridge between Astoria and Megler, Wash. or the Interstate Bridge on Interstate 5 between Vancouver and Portland. ODOT says detours may add upwards of two and a half hours of travel time.

While the bridge is closed, the Wahkiakum County Ferry, which runs between Cathlamet, Wash. and Westport, will run twice per hour 24 hours a day. ODOT says the ferry offers limited capacity and should be reserved for “urgent matters that do not require an ambulance.”

ODOT says a priority lane will be established for first responders returning from trips to the hospital in Longview, health care commutes to work and other urgent, non-emergency medical appointments including chemotherapy.

“Safety is our number one priority during the closure of this critical bridge, for travelers, construction crews and those who need access across the river for life-saving medical care,” said WSDOT Southwest Region Administrator Carley Francis. “We are asking the public to avoid use of the low-capacity Wahkiakum County Ferry in order to prioritize its use for first responders, healthcare workers and patients needing medical care who can’t wait.”