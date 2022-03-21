PORTLAND, OR. (KOIN) – Whatever gas is left in the tank for a potential, late-season playoff push for the Portland Trail Blazers won’t include star Damian Lillard.

KOIN 6 News has confirmed a Monday morning report in the Athletic from @ShamsCharania that said the 6-time All-NBA guard would not return this season following abdominal surgery he underwent in January. KOIN 6 News confirmed the report a few hours later.

Lillard was originally scheduled to be re-evaluated in late February or early March. According to the same report from the Athletic on Monday, Lillard is making good progress in his recovery.

A team statement released Monday afternoon confirmed Lillard would miss the remainder of the season. It also said that he will continue his rehab in the coming weeks.

Lillard, the Blazers 1st round draft pick in 2012 has played his entire career for Portland, averaging nearly 25 points and 7 assists per game.

With 12 games to go in the regular season, Portland is 26-44 and 3.5 games behind the Los Angeles Lakers who sit in 10th place in the Western Conference and currently hold the final play-in spot for the playoffs.