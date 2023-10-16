PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Damian Lillard’s wife is seeking sole custody of the couple’s three children after the former Trail Blazers star filed for divorce in Clackamas County on Oct. 2, court papers show.

Kayla Lillard submitted the request in a declaration filed on Oct. 6.

In the court papers, Kayla Lillard outlines her reasons for seeking sole custody of their three children.

“I am the primary caregiver for all three joint children,” court papers state. “It is in the children’s best interests that I be awarded sole custody. I am best positioned to address the ongoing needs of our minor children. I have been responsible for the children’s care since their birth. [Damian Lillard] has never been the sole parent responsible for the care of all three of our children, for any hours-long period of time without the help of nannies, assistants, and/or family members.”

Although Kayla Lillard is seeking full custody of the children, court papers state that she would like her children to have a “healthy relationship” with their dad. She also highlights a desire to support Lillard’s public image.

“I want the children to have a healthy relationship with their father,” the court papers read. “I understand he is busy and has many commitments he must attend to. I also understand that the brand ‘Damian Lillard’ needs to continue with an image of a family-man. Despite our separation for several months, I have continued to support that image to the public.”

Between the time that the couple separated in October of 2022 and Damian Lillard was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in September of 2023, court documents state that he was spending roughly a few hours a week with his children. Now that he has moved to Milwaukie to play for the Bucks, the children’s mother is requesting that a new parenting plan be established.

“After [Damian Lillard] moved out in October 2022 until July 2023, [he] chose when and how much he saw the children while the children lived with me full-time in my home,” Kayla Lillard stated in court papers. “When [Lillard] was in town and not traveling for basketball, publicity, endorsements, or his music endeavors, he would pop over to visit for anywhere between 30 minutes to an hour to play with the kids while I was there or while a nanny was present a few times a week.”

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard urges on the crowd after scoring during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. The Blazers won 125-112. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

The declaration asks the court to help the separated family establish a parenting plan “in the best interests of the children.” It also requests the court to require Damian Lillard to pay for Kayla Lillard’s attorney fees and for it to award her any other relief deemed “just and equitable.”

The Lillards were formally married in September of 2021. However, the couple had been together for 12 years prior to the divorce.