Linfield to partner with KOIN, Portland’s CW for game broadcasts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Linfield University is partnering with KOIN 6 and Portland’s CW to broadcast athletic events starting Saturday through the 2022-23 academic year.

The partnership kicks off with Saturday’s NCAA Division III playoff football game, in which the Wildcats (9-0) take on the University of Redlands Bulldogs (8-1) at Maxwell Field in McMinnville.

Future game broadcasts will be announced by KOIN, KOIN’s sister station Portland’s CW (KRCW) and Linfield University in the months ahead.

Linfield President Miles K. Davis praised the partnership in a statement.

“NCAA Division III universities don’t typically have television broadcast deals like this,” Davis said. “It speaks to the sustained excellence of Linfield athletics and to the innovative leadership at KOIN and KRCW. We hope this is the beginning of a long and bountiful partnership.”

In a statement, KOIN and KRCW Vice President and General Manager Tom Keeler said the partnership “underscores the importance of local partnerships and the demand for local content.”

“It is our intention to expand this relationship and tell the positive stories that happen every day in our own backyard to a local viewing audience on live broadcast television,” he added. “I am confident viewers and advertisers alike will support our efforts.”

KOIN and Portland’s CW also have broadcast partnerships with the University of Portland and the Portland Winterhawks.