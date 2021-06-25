LIST: Cooling centers in Portland, metro areas amid heatwave

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cooling centers are opening in Portland and surrounding metro areas this weekend in anticipation of a historic heatwave bringing triple digits to the region Saturday through Monday.

Below is a comprehensive list of the cooling center locations and hours.

Multnomah County

According to Multnomah County’s website, cooling centers will be open for 24 hours starting at 1 p.m. Friday, June 25 through at least Monday, June 28 at the following locations:

Oregon Convention Center – 777 NE Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Portland, Ore.

Sunrise Center – 18901 E Burnside St., Portland, Ore.

Arbor Lodge Shelter – 1952 N. Lombard St., Portland, Ore.

In addition, all five Multnomah County libraries that are currently open and in operation will be available as day-use centers through the weekend. They will operate noon to 6 p.m. on Friday June 25 and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday June 26 through Monday June 28.

Capitol Hill Library – 10723 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, Ore.

Gresham Library – 385 NW Miller Ave, Gresham, Ore.

Kenton Library – 8226 N Denver Ave, Portland, Ore.

Holgate Library – 7905 SE Holgate Blvd, Portland, Ore.

Midland Library – 805 SE 122nd Ave, Portland, Ore.

COVID-19 protocols, including mask-wearing, will still be in place. People who need a ride to a cooling center can call 2-11. More detailed information about Multnomah County cooling centers can be found here.

Clackamas County

Multiple cooling centers throughout Clackamas County will be available to the public at the following locations:

Denny’s Restaurant – 1369 SE 1st Avenue, Canby, Ore. Open 24/7 and no obligation to buy. Available for those needing to cool off for up to 1.5 hours.

Zoar Lutheran Church – 190 SW 3rd Ave Canby, Ore. Open Friday-Monday Noon to whenever temps drop below 85°F Water and snacks available, on bus line, ADA accessible.

Estacada Community Watch – 200 SW Clubhouse Dr, Estacada, Ore. Open Friday, Saturday, Monday noon to 8 p.m. Located under carport of Community Center and close to a bus stop.

Max Patterson Park Splash Pad – 400 E Exeter St, Gladstone, Ore. Open daily, park closes at 7 p.m.

Lake Oswego Library – 706 4th Street, Lake Oswego, Ore. Open Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Time is limited to 1 hour.

Molalla HOPE, Inc. – 315 Kennel Ave, Molalla, Ore. Open Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday-Tuesday 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Water, Gatorade, snacks available and ADA accessible, on bus line.

The Father’s Heart Street Ministry – 603 12th St., Oregon City, Ore. Open Saturday-Monday Noon to 7 p.m. On bus line, not ADA accessible.

Oregon City High School – 19761 S Beavercreek Rd, Oregon City, Ore. Open Saturday-Monday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. ADA accessible, on bus route, follow signage to entrance.

Oregon City Pool Community Room – 1211 Jackson St, Oregon City, Ore. Open Saturday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pioneer Adult Center – 615 5th Street, Oregon City, Ore. Open Saturday-Sunday noon to 8 p.m. and Monday noon to 6 p.m. ADA accessible, on bus route.

Prince of Life Lutheran Church – 13896 S Meyers Rd. Oregon City, Ore. Open Friday-Monday noon to 7 p.m. One block from bus stop, ADA accessible.

Rivercrest Park Splash Pad – 131 Park Dr, Oregon City, Ore. Open daily, park closes at 10 p.m.

Clackamas Service Center – 8800 SE 80th Avenue, Portland, Ore. Building is not open but will have sold and frozen water bottles and salty snacks outside building, Friday-Sunday On bus line.

City of Sandy Community Services – 38348 Pioneer Blvd. Sandy, Ore. Open Sunday-Monday, noon to 8 p.m. On bus line, partially ADA accessible.

Sandy Community Center – 38348 Pioneer Blvd. Sandy, Ore. Open Sunday-Monday noon to 8 p.m. On bus line, partially ADA accessible.

Sandy Public Library – 38980 Proctor Boulevard, Sandy, Ore. Open Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Monday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hoodland Public Library – 24525 E Welches Road, Welches, Ore. Open Saturday Noon to 4 p.m. and Monday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

West Linn Adult Community Center – 1180 Rosemont Rd., West Linn, Ore. Open Friday-Monday noon to 7 p.m. Water available.

Wilsonville Library – 8200 SW Wilsonville Rd, Wilsonville, Ore. Open Saturday-Monday noon to 9 p.m. ADA accessible, on bus line.



Clackamas County cooling centers will continue to require wearing a mask due to COVID-19. More information can be found by calling 2-11 or visiting the county’s website.

Washington County

Wingspan Event and Conference Center – 801 NE 34th Avenue, Hillsboro, Ore. Open Saturday-Monday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Pet friendly (bring own supplies), water available.

Beaverton City Library – 12375 SW 5th St, Beaverton, Ore. Cathy Stanton Meeting room open as a cooling center Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Additional libraries in Washington County offering cooling services can be found on this website.

Boys & Girls Aid Safe Place for Youth – 454 SE Washington Street, HIllsboro, Ore. Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for anyone ages 12-20. Up to three drop-in youth at one time for physical distancing.

Indoor shopping malls and movie theaters are good places to keep cool.

Many splash pads and spraygrounds may not be in operation due to chlorine shortage impacting region. For locations that may still be in operation, check this website.

Juanita Pohl Center – 8513 SW Tualatin Rd, Tualatin, Ore. Open Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Monday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For a list of water access points along the Tualatin River, check here.

Clark County