LIST: Cooling centers in Portland, metro areas amid heatwave

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cooling centers are opening in Portland and surrounding metro areas this weekend in anticipation of a historic heatwave bringing triple digits to the region Saturday through Monday.
Below is a comprehensive list of the cooling center locations and hours.
Multnomah County
According to Multnomah County’s website, cooling centers will be open for 24 hours starting at 1 p.m. Friday, June 25 through at least Monday, June 28 at the following locations:
- Oregon Convention Center – 777 NE Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Portland, Ore.
- Sunrise Center – 18901 E Burnside St., Portland, Ore.
- Arbor Lodge Shelter – 1952 N. Lombard St., Portland, Ore.
In addition, all five Multnomah County libraries that are currently open and in operation will be available as day-use centers through the weekend. They will operate noon to 6 p.m. on Friday June 25 and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday June 26 through Monday June 28.
- Capitol Hill Library – 10723 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, Ore.
- Gresham Library – 385 NW Miller Ave, Gresham, Ore.
- Kenton Library – 8226 N Denver Ave, Portland, Ore.
- Holgate Library – 7905 SE Holgate Blvd, Portland, Ore.
- Midland Library – 805 SE 122nd Ave, Portland, Ore.
COVID-19 protocols, including mask-wearing, will still be in place. People who need a ride to a cooling center can call 2-11. More detailed information about Multnomah County cooling centers can be found here.
Clackamas County
Multiple cooling centers throughout Clackamas County will be available to the public at the following locations:
- Denny’s Restaurant – 1369 SE 1st Avenue, Canby, Ore.
- Open 24/7 and no obligation to buy.
- Available for those needing to cool off for up to 1.5 hours.
- Zoar Lutheran Church – 190 SW 3rd Ave Canby, Ore.
- Open Friday-Monday Noon to whenever temps drop below 85°F
- Water and snacks available, on bus line, ADA accessible.
- Estacada Community Watch – 200 SW Clubhouse Dr, Estacada, Ore.
- Open Friday, Saturday, Monday noon to 8 p.m.
- Located under carport of Community Center and close to a bus stop.
- Max Patterson Park Splash Pad – 400 E Exeter St, Gladstone, Ore.
- Open daily, park closes at 7 p.m.
- Lake Oswego Library – 706 4th Street, Lake Oswego, Ore.
- Open Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Time is limited to 1 hour.
- Molalla HOPE, Inc. – 315 Kennel Ave, Molalla, Ore.
- Open Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday-Tuesday 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Water, Gatorade, snacks available and ADA accessible, on bus line.
- The Father’s Heart Street Ministry – 603 12th St., Oregon City, Ore.
- Open Saturday-Monday Noon to 7 p.m.
- On bus line, not ADA accessible.
- Oregon City High School – 19761 S Beavercreek Rd, Oregon City, Ore.
- Open Saturday-Monday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- ADA accessible, on bus route, follow signage to entrance.
- Oregon City Pool Community Room – 1211 Jackson St, Oregon City, Ore.
- Open Saturday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Pioneer Adult Center – 615 5th Street, Oregon City, Ore.
- Open Saturday-Sunday noon to 8 p.m. and Monday noon to 6 p.m.
- ADA accessible, on bus route.
- Prince of Life Lutheran Church – 13896 S Meyers Rd. Oregon City, Ore.
- Open Friday-Monday noon to 7 p.m.
- One block from bus stop, ADA accessible.
- Rivercrest Park Splash Pad – 131 Park Dr, Oregon City, Ore.
- Open daily, park closes at 10 p.m.
- Clackamas Service Center – 8800 SE 80th Avenue, Portland, Ore.
- Building is not open but will have sold and frozen water bottles and salty snacks outside building, Friday-Sunday
- On bus line.
- City of Sandy Community Services – 38348 Pioneer Blvd. Sandy, Ore.
- Open Sunday-Monday, noon to 8 p.m.
- On bus line, partially ADA accessible.
- Sandy Community Center – 38348 Pioneer Blvd. Sandy, Ore.
- Open Sunday-Monday noon to 8 p.m.
- On bus line, partially ADA accessible.
- Sandy Public Library – 38980 Proctor Boulevard, Sandy, Ore.
- Open Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Monday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Hoodland Public Library – 24525 E Welches Road, Welches, Ore.
- Open Saturday Noon to 4 p.m. and Monday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- West Linn Adult Community Center – 1180 Rosemont Rd., West Linn, Ore.
- Open Friday-Monday noon to 7 p.m.
- Water available.
- Wilsonville Library – 8200 SW Wilsonville Rd, Wilsonville, Ore.
- Open Saturday-Monday noon to 9 p.m.
- ADA accessible, on bus line.
Clackamas County cooling centers will continue to require wearing a mask due to COVID-19. More information can be found by calling 2-11 or visiting the county’s website.
Washington County
- Wingspan Event and Conference Center – 801 NE 34th Avenue, Hillsboro, Ore.
- Open Saturday-Monday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Pet friendly (bring own supplies), water available.
- Beaverton City Library – 12375 SW 5th St, Beaverton, Ore.
- Cathy Stanton Meeting room open as a cooling center Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Additional libraries in Washington County offering cooling services can be found on this website.
- Boys & Girls Aid Safe Place for Youth – 454 SE Washington Street, HIllsboro, Ore.
- Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for anyone ages 12-20.
- Up to three drop-in youth at one time for physical distancing.
- Indoor shopping malls and movie theaters are good places to keep cool.
- Many splash pads and spraygrounds may not be in operation due to chlorine shortage impacting region.
- For locations that may still be in operation, check this website.
- Juanita Pohl Center – 8513 SW Tualatin Rd, Tualatin, Ore.
- Open Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Monday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- For a list of water access points along the Tualatin River, check here.
Clark County
- Battle Ground Community Center – 912 E Main St, Battle Ground, Wash.
- Open Saturday-Monday 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Fort Vancouver Regional Libraries – various locations
- For a complete list of locations and hours of operation, visit this website.
- Living Hope Church – 2711 NE Andresen Road, Vancouver, Wash.
- Open Friday-Sunday 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Monday noon to 7 p.m.
- Ridgefield Administrative and Civic Center – 510 Pioneer St, Ridgefield, Wash.
- Open Saturday-Sunday 12:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- St Joseph Catholic Church, 400 S Andresen Road, Vancouver, Wash.
- Open Friday, Monday and Tuesday 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Trinity Baptist Church, 6700 MacArthur Blvd., Vancouver, Wash.
- Open Friday-Sunday noon to 6 p.m.