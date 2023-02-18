(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 00s in Oregon using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Oregon from 2000 to 2009.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
50. Angel
Angel is a name of Greek origin meaning “messenger of God”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,022
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 636 (#71 most common name, -37.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #43
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,142
49. Luke
Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,062
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 952 (#33 most common name, -10.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #48
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,476
48. Connor
Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning “Lover of wolves”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,065
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 767 (#54 most common name, -28.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #53
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 85,968
47. Isaiah
Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is salvation”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,081
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 858 (#40 most common name, -20.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #44
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 92,745
46. Cameron
Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,093
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 594 (#80 (tie) most common name, -45.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #39
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,871
45. Owen
Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning “young warrior”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,106
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,452 (#15 most common name, +31.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #70
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 61,858
44. Justin
Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,132
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 329 (#153 most common name, -70.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #29
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 122,962
43. Christian
Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,139
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 539 (#89 most common name, -52.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #22
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 142,384
42. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,146
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 803 (#48 most common name, -29.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #18
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 160,966
41. Gavin
Gavin is a name of Celtic origin meaning “white hawk”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,149
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 619 (#76 most common name, -46.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #51
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 88,422
40. Jordan
Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,183
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 637 (#70 most common name, -46.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #38
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 101,149
39. Aiden
Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “born of fire”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,203
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,181 (#22 most common name, -1.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #54
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 83,487
38. Wyatt
Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning “brave in war”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,205
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,618 (#8 most common name, +34.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #84
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 51,321
37. Jack
Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,213
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,151 (#25 most common name, -5.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #40
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,495
36. Evan
Evan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,221
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 702 (#60 most common name, -42.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #45
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 92,128
35. Brandon
Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,324
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 444 (#110 most common name, -66.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #21
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 142,964
34. Mason
Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,324
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,714 (#7 most common name, +29.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #47
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,477
33. Jackson
Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,356
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,441 (#17 most common name, +6.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #42
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,474
32. Jonathan
Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,382
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 829 (#46 most common name, -40.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #19
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 144,787
31. Hunter
Hunter is a name of English origin meaning “one who hunts”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,390
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,180 (#23 most common name, -15.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #41
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,819
30. Caleb
Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “faithful”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,400
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 912 (#35 (tie) most common name, -34.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #35
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,057
29. Jose
Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God will increase”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,456
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 550 (#87 most common name, -62.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #31
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 115,560
28. Nicholas
Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,457
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 467 (#103 (tie) most common name, -67.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #14
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 177,582
27. Nathan
Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,459
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 775 (#51 most common name, -46.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #26
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,810
26. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,464
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 721 (#59 most common name, -50.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #6
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,321
25. Elijah
Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,507
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,567 (#11 most common name, +4.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #34
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,360
24. Isaac
Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,553
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,291 (#20 most common name, -16.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #46
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,705
23. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,568
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,499 (#13 most common name, -4.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #17
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 163,127
22. Zachary
Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,596
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 499 (#96 most common name, -68.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #27
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,737
21. Dylan
Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,624
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 783 (#49 most common name, -51.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #23
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 140,093
20. Austin
Austin is a name of English origin meaning “magnificent”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,644
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 621 (#75 most common name, -62.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #32
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 112,735
19. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,709
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 912 (#35 (tie) most common name, -46.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #9
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,793
18. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,733
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 963 (#30 most common name, -44.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #11
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 191,874
17. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,752
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 772 (#52 most common name, -55.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #15
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 173,208
16. Gabriel
Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,754
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,166 (#24 most common name, -33.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #30
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,797
15. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,759
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 955 (#32 most common name, -45.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #4
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 221,556
14. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,803
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,783 (#5 most common name, -1.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #10
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,328
13. Noah
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,852
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,735 (#6 most common name, -6.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #20
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 143,446
12. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,862
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,525 (#12 most common name, -18.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #24
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 138,500
11. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,869
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,275 (#21 most common name, -31.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #12
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 179,935
10. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,902
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,803 (#4 most common name, -5.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #25
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 137,246
9. Tyler
Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,928
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 513 (#94 most common name, -73.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #16
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 165,548
8. Logan
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,002
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,608 (#9 most common name, -19.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #28
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,014
7. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,025
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,134 (#26 most common name, -44.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #2
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 250,610
6. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,163
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 988 (#28 most common name, -54.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #7
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 202,485
5. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,184
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 847 (#42 most common name, -61.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #3
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 231,972
4. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,192
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,445 (#16 most common name, -34.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #5
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,785
3. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,217
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,598 (#10 most common name, -27.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #13
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 178,788
2. Ethan
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,578
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,453 (#14 most common name, -43.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #8
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 201,795
1. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.
Oregon
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,036
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,429 (#18 most common name, -52.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #1
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 273,911