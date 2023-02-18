(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 00s in Oregon using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Oregon from 2000 to 2009.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

50. Angel

Angel is a name of Greek origin meaning “messenger of God”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,022

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 636 (#71 most common name, -37.8% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #43

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,142

49. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,062

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 952 (#33 most common name, -10.4% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #48

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,476

48. Connor

Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning “Lover of wolves”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,065

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 767 (#54 most common name, -28.0% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #53

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 85,968

47. Isaiah

Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is salvation”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,081

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 858 (#40 most common name, -20.6% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #44

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 92,745

46. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,093

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 594 (#80 (tie) most common name, -45.7% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #39

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,871

45. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning “young warrior”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,106

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,452 (#15 most common name, +31.3% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #70

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 61,858

44. Justin

Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,132

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 329 (#153 most common name, -70.9% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #29

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 122,962

43. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,139

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 539 (#89 most common name, -52.7% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #22

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 142,384

42. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,146

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 803 (#48 most common name, -29.9% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #18

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 160,966

41. Gavin

Gavin is a name of Celtic origin meaning “white hawk”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,149

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 619 (#76 most common name, -46.1% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #51

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 88,422

40. Jordan

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,183

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 637 (#70 most common name, -46.2% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #38

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 101,149

39. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “born of fire”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,203

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,181 (#22 most common name, -1.8% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #54

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 83,487

38. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning “brave in war”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,205

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,618 (#8 most common name, +34.3% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #84

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 51,321

37. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,213

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,151 (#25 most common name, -5.1% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #40

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,495

36. Evan

Evan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,221

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 702 (#60 most common name, -42.5% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #45

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 92,128

35. Brandon

Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,324

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 444 (#110 most common name, -66.5% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #21

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 142,964

34. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,324

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,714 (#7 most common name, +29.5% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #47

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,477

33. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,356

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,441 (#17 most common name, +6.3% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #42

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,474

32. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,382

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 829 (#46 most common name, -40.0% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #19

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 144,787

31. Hunter

Hunter is a name of English origin meaning “one who hunts”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,390

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,180 (#23 most common name, -15.1% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #41

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,819

30. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “faithful”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,400

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 912 (#35 (tie) most common name, -34.9% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #35

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,057

29. Jose

Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God will increase”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,456

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 550 (#87 most common name, -62.2% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #31

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 115,560

28. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,457

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 467 (#103 (tie) most common name, -67.9% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #14

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 177,582

27. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,459

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 775 (#51 most common name, -46.9% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #26

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,810

26. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,464

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 721 (#59 most common name, -50.8% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #6

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,321

25. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,507

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,567 (#11 most common name, +4.0% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #34

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,360

24. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,553

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,291 (#20 most common name, -16.9% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #46

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,705

23. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,568

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,499 (#13 most common name, -4.4% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #17

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 163,127

22. Zachary

Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,596

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 499 (#96 most common name, -68.7% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #27

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,737

21. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,624

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 783 (#49 most common name, -51.8% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #23

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 140,093

20. Austin

Austin is a name of English origin meaning “magnificent”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,644

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 621 (#75 most common name, -62.2% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #32

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 112,735

19. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,709

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 912 (#35 (tie) most common name, -46.6% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #9

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,793

18. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,733

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 963 (#30 most common name, -44.4% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #11

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 191,874

17. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,752

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 772 (#52 most common name, -55.9% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #15

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 173,208

16. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,754

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,166 (#24 most common name, -33.5% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #30

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,797

15. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,759

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 955 (#32 most common name, -45.7% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #4

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 221,556

14. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,803

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,783 (#5 most common name, -1.1% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #10

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,328

13. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,852

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,735 (#6 most common name, -6.3% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #20

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 143,446

12. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,862

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,525 (#12 most common name, -18.1% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #24

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 138,500

11. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,869

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,275 (#21 most common name, -31.8% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #12

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 179,935

10. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,902

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,803 (#4 most common name, -5.2% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #25

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 137,246

9. Tyler

Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,928

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 513 (#94 most common name, -73.4% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #16

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 165,548

8. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,002

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,608 (#9 most common name, -19.7% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #28

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,014

7. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,025

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,134 (#26 most common name, -44.0% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #2

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 250,610

6. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,163

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 988 (#28 most common name, -54.3% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #7

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 202,485

5. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,184

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 847 (#42 most common name, -61.2% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #3

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 231,972

4. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,192

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,445 (#16 most common name, -34.1% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #5

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,785

3. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,217

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,598 (#10 most common name, -27.9% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #13

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 178,788

2. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,578

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,453 (#14 most common name, -43.6% compared to the 2000s)

Rank: #8

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 201,795

1. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,036

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,429 (#18 most common name, -52.9% compared to the 2000s)

