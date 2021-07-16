List of Portland-owned property for potential safe rest villages released

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The City of Portland has released a list of city-owned property that may be used for potential safe rest villages for those experiencing homelessness.

The properties were identified by bureaus as available sites that may serve as an emergency shelter as directed by the City Council’s Shelter to Housing Continuum Project. However, officials stressed the properties on the list, of which there are at least 60, does not indicate future plans to develop a shelter there.

The next phase is for a City of Portland and Multnomah County workgroup to evaluate the sites.

Full list below:

More to come.