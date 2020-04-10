LIST: Portland-area churches offering Easter Sunday live streams amid virus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In what is usually a time of unity and celebration, Easter Sunday services will look different for many Christians in the Portland area this year as social distancing, which prevents large gatherings, continues in an effort to combat the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Take a look at some of the local area churches that are offering live streams as a way to connect with their flocks in this time. Please email to include a church service on this list.

PORTLAND

Unity of Portland

First United Methodist Church Portland

Trinity Portland

First Christian Church Portland

St. Mary’s Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church

First Congregational United Church of Christ

Bridgetown Church

Crossroads Portland

Mosaic Portland

Sellwood Church

BEAVERTON

Beaverton Christian Church

Beaverton Foursquare

Bethel Congregational United Church of Christ

Common Ground Church **Note, please contact the church for a Zoom online worship service link

Village Church

Murray Hills Christian Church

TIGARD

Grace Point Community Church

Northwest Christian Church

Tigard United Methodist Church

Colossae Tigard

TUALATIN

Horizon Community Church

Tualatin Presbyterian Church

Rolling Hills Community Church

Boones Ferry Community Church

LAKE OSWEGO

River West Church

Lake Oswego United Church of Christ

Lake Bible Church

GRESHAM

East Hill Church Family

Grace Community Church

Mountainview Christian Church

River Hills Church

City Park Church

Gresham United Methodist Church

Cornerstone Church

Pathway Church

CLACKAMAS

Clackamas Bible Church

Spring Mountain Bible Church

Sunnyside Church

Clackamas United Church of Christ

OREGON CITY

Oregon City Christian Church

First Presbyterian Church

Victory Church

Mountain View Community Church

Living Hope Church

First Baptist Church of Oregon City

MILWAUKIE

Hope City Church

Milwaukie Lutheran Church-Elca

Kairos-Milwaukie United Church

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church

GracePointe Church

WEST LINN

Athey Creek Christian Fellowship

Willamette Christian Church

West Linn Lutheran Church

New Life Church

WILSONVILLE

Valley Christian Church

Creekside Bible Church

Grace Chapel

New Life Church

St. Francis of Assisi

SHERWOOD

Horizon Community Church

Countryside Community Church

Crossridge Church

Journey Church

Cedar Creek Sherwood

Resonate Christian Church