LIST: Portland-area churches offering Easter Sunday live streams amid virus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In what is usually a time of unity and celebration, Easter Sunday services will look different for many Christians in the Portland area this year as social distancing, which prevents large gatherings, continues in an effort to combat the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.
Take a look at some of the local area churches that are offering live streams as a way to connect with their flocks in this time. Please email to include a church service on this list.
PORTLAND
First United Methodist Church Portland
First Christian Church Portland
St. Mary’s Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
First Congregational United Church of Christ
BEAVERTON
Bethel Congregational United Church of Christ
Common Ground Church **Note, please contact the church for a Zoom online worship service link
TIGARD
Tigard United Methodist Church
TUALATIN
Rolling Hills Community Church
LAKE OSWEGO
Lake Oswego United Church of Christ
GRESHAM
Gresham United Methodist Church
CLACKAMAS
Clackamas United Church of Christ
OREGON CITY
Mountain View Community Church
First Baptist Church of Oregon City
MILWAUKIE
Milwaukie Lutheran Church-Elca
Kairos-Milwaukie United Church
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
WEST LINN
Athey Creek Christian Fellowship
WILSONVILLE
SHERWOOD
