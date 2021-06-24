Live Blog: This weekend’s extreme heat prompting cancellations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With weather models pointing to triple-digit temperatures starting Saturday through Monday, many places are starting to cancel or update operating hours.

Below is a running list of cancellations or adjusted operating hours amid the expected heatwave hitting the region this weekend, and check back for the latest updates:

2:30 p.m. – Portland Opera canceling Saturday, Sunday performances

The Portland Opera announced Thursday it was canceling the Saturday and Sunday performances of Frida due to the excessive heat warnings. Those who have tickets to the performances have the option of attending an added performance on Friday. There are also digital passes to stream the performance online. Click here for more information.

1:30 p.m. – Metro Waste facilities closing due to temps

Metro officials announced on Thursday that household hazardous waste facilities and transfer stations will close early on Saturday, Sunday and Monday due to extreme heat conditions in the forecast.

The facilities will have normal hours on Friday, June 25, but on Saturday, they will close by 2 p.m. On Sunday and Monday, they will close by noon.

Click here for more information.

9 a.m. – Garbage pickup will be early during heatwave

The City of Portland is warning residents that garbage, recycling and compost bin pickup will start at 5 a.m. on Friday, June 25 and Monday, June 28, amid extreme heat conditions in the forecast in an effort to reduce exposing drivers to extreme temps and potential health risks.

Residents are asked to set out their containers the night before to avoid missing a pickup.