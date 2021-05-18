Live: Pasquotank DA says deputies were ‘justified’ in killing of Andrew Brown Jr.

Watch live above.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Pasquotank County District Attorney R. Andrew Womble claimed the law enforcement killing of Andrew Brown Jr. last month was “justified” as he shared the results of an independent investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday.

Womble said the three deputies that fired their weapons won’t face charges.

Brown was killed by deputies on April 21 while he was in a car on Perry Street in Elizabeth City. Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office deputies and other law enforcement were attempting to serve a drug-related search warrant at the time.

Body camera video of the incident shows Brown turn his vehicle to try to leave the area after deputies arrived at his home with guns drawn to try to take him into custody.

Two deputies were in the general area of the direction Brown was heading, and Womble claimed Brown’s actions put deputies in danger. Womble said one deputy was in the “direct path” of Brown’s vehicle, though footage doesn’t appear to show Brown trying to strike deputies with his car.

Womble also said that Brown’s driving was “aggressive” and one deputy was pulled by Brown’s car when he tried to open Brown’s door.

“They were afraid of being run over, or they were afraid of their fellow officers being run over,” Womble said.

Deputies had positioned themselves in front and behind of Brown’s vehicle, which was in park before Brown tried to drive away. No deputies were injured in the incident, Sheriff Tommy Wooten said.

Womble says the first shot at Brown’s vehicle went through the front windshield after Brown drove forward. Officers then continued to open fire as he drove away, with one bullet fatally striking Brown in the back of the head, an independent autopsy showed.

Womble claimed that due to the severity of the charges against Brown, “they could not simply let him go, as has been suggested … Brown posed an immediate threat to the safety of officers and others.”

Womble continued to point to that the law only requires deputies to have a “perception of an apparent threat” to use deadly force. He said Brown was a deadly threat through the general use of his car.

DA Womble: It is my sincere prayer that no one is ever killed by law enforcement, but I also pray law enforcement are never placed in the position to have to use lethal force to protect themselves or innocent lives around them." @WAVY_News — Lex Gray (@LexGrayWAVY) May 18, 2021

Reporter: Are you concerned at how this decision will be received? We can already hear protesters outside.



Womble: sometimes I make popular decisions […] and I make unpopular decisions, and I signed up for all of them. @WAVY_News — Lex Gray (@LexGrayWAVY) May 18, 2021

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Pasquotank County District Attorney R. Andrew Womble will hold a press conference on Tuesday about the results of an independent investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation into the law enforcement killing of Andrew Brown Jr. last month.

Seven deputies were initially put on administrative leave. Four have since returned to work because it was “obvious” they didn’t fire their weapons during the shooting, Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten II said about a week after the shooting.

In a news release Monday, Womble didn’t say what the results of the investigation were, only that he would hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The press conference is only open to credentialed media. WAVY News 10 will attend and stream the briefing live.

Brown’s family, their attorneys, and protesters in the community have been critical of how the shooting and aftermath have been handled.

Brown’s family members, who last week were able to view additional footage from the incident, have called the shooting an “execution.”

Womble in court, however, previously argued that Brown attempted to hit deputies with his car — a detail his family and attorneys dispute.

Protesters have also called for the public release of the full body camera video from the fatal shooting. However, under North Carolina law, a superior court judge must order the release of body camera footage.

A visiting judge denied the public release of the body camera video, but did allow Brown’s family to watch six videos — one dashcam video and five videos from body cameras — last week.

Some lawmakers have since called for additional transparency and changes to the state’s body camera video law.

The sheriff and county leaders want state laws to change to make the release of body camera video more transparent. A bill in the North Carolina Senate, Senate Bill 300, includes an amendment that would allow a family to view unredacted body camera footage within five business days after a serious police incident that results in death or serious injury.

The family’s lawyers have called on Womble to be removed from the case due to a “conflict of interest.”

