PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — With a new perfusion device nicknamed ‘Liver in a Box,’ cutting-edge medical technology is reshaping the landscape of liver transplantation at Oregon Health & Science University.

This innovation is allowing transplant teams to extend the viability of donor livers and dramatically improve transplant outcomes, which ultimately offers renewed hope to patients like Jennifer Rosoff, a 60-year-old Portland woman who received a life-saving liver transplant in May.

Traditionally, the process of liver transplantation comes with several challenges, due to the time-sensitive nature of transporting donor livers.

The standard procedure involves cooling the liver on ice, and creates a narrow window for transplantation.

Unlike the ice method, a perfusion machine channels blood through the organ at normal body temperature, allowing for up to 24 hours of preservation before transplantation.

Since April, OHSU has successfully performed liver transplants on seven patients using the “Liver in a Box” device.

