Lloyd Center Mall evacuated after fire, no injuries

Crews respond to a fire that forced an evacuation of Lloyd Center Mall Friday. (Portland Fire & Rescue)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After smoke coming from the lower levels of Lloyd Center Mall forced an evacuation, Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at the shopping complex around 7 p.m. Friday.

Authorities said crews arrived to the scene and found such heavy smoke in the mall’s basement that it had “zero visibility.”

The source of the fire was discovered in the generator room, and it was extinguished by sprinklers, according to PFR.

There were no injuries and no victims were found, officials said.