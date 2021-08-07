Lloyd Center Mall evacuated after fire, no injuries

News

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Crews respond to a fire that forced an evacuation of Lloyd Center Mall Friday. (Portland Fire & Rescue)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After smoke coming from the lower levels of Lloyd Center Mall forced an evacuation, Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at the shopping complex around 7 p.m. Friday.

Authorities said crews arrived to the scene and found such heavy smoke in the mall’s basement that it had “zero visibility.”

The source of the fire was discovered in the generator room, and it was extinguished by sprinklers, according to PFR.

There were no injuries and no victims were found, officials said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss